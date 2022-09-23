Taiwan to end ban on group tours Oct. 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will end its ban on inbound and outbound tour groups on Oct. 13, when the country will also end its quarantine, raise the weekly arriving passenger quota, and open up travel to visitors from countries not previously granted visa-free treatment.

Before a Legislative Yuan session on Friday (Sept. 23), Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) was asked by the media what additional measures would be implemented when the "0+7" scheme is launched on Oct. 13. Wang responded by saying that the "group ban order" that prohibits the travel industry from organizing groups to go abroad or bring groups of tourists to Taiwan will be loosened when the "0+7" plan goes into effect, reported CNA.

Wang said the travel industry has been asked to begin preparations for the resumption of group tours. It said that includes groups that wish to travel abroad or enter the country and said they can now begin to recruit participants.

Wang said the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has also formulated the entry and exit guidelines for tour groups, "which have been prepared for a long time." Wang added that, "During this difficult time for tourism, the national tourism industry has worked hard to improve, there are many good itineraries, and we welcome tourists from all over the world to come to Taiwan."

He said that borders are now opening up around the world and the tourism industry has been waiting for a long time. The transportation minister noted that many Taiwanese wish to go abroad and likewise many foreign tourists wish to come to Taiwan.

"We've done a good job in setting up the guidance for the entry and exit of group tours, and carried out the relevant training," said Wang. He said that these aspects have been restored to their original state and the country is now looking forward to more tourists coming to the country.