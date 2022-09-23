Alexa
Saudi envoy to Taiwan praises bilateral ties on 92nd National Day

Adel Fahad A. Althaidi pledges to continue deepening exchanges in culture, commerce, investment, tourism

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/23 17:00
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saudi Arabia commemorated the 92nd anniversary of its founding on Thursday (Sept. 22) with a celebratory event in Taipei.

Adel Fahad A. Althaidi, the representative of the Saudi Arabian Commercial Office in Taiwan, said in a speech that his country’s “Saudi Vision 2030” national development plan has achieved extraordinary success under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. In addition to making concrete progress in environmental protection and addressing worldwide climate change issues, Saudi Arabia will actively facilitate friendly investment prospects and a welcoming environment, Althaidi said.

The governments of Taiwan and Saudi Arabia have long been committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, and the Saudi Arabian Office in Taiwan will continue to deepen bilateral exchanges in culture, commerce, investment, and tourism, the representative said.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢) pointed out that Saudi Arabia is Taiwan’s 15th largest trading partner, as well as Taiwan’s largest crude oil supplier in the Middle East. Approximately one-third of Taiwan’s crude oil imports come from Saudi Arabia.

The Middle Eastern country’s long-term and stable energy supply is a strong foundation for Taiwan’s industrial development and economic growth, Yui said. The vice minister said that Saudi Arabia included Taiwan on its initial list of countries eligible for electronic visas at the beginning of 2022.

The vice minister said he believes with the joint efforts of the Taiwanese and Saudi governments and citizens, the two countries can ensure mutual prosperity and growth and strengthen their deep bilateral friendship.

The two countries have close exchanges in the fields of economy, trade, culture, education, and agriculture, MOFA said. It noted that the Taiwan-Saudi Tax Agreement officially came into effect on Jan. 1, further enhancing bilateral relations.
Taiwan
Saudi Arabia
Adel Fahad A. Althaidi
Taiwan-Saudi Arabia relations

