Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs plans NFT

Issue designed to counter public misunderstandings about NFTs

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/23 16:28
Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang. (Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)

Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang. (Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly formed Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) plans to issue a non-fungible token (NFT) of its own to counter misunderstandings about the item, Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) told the Economic Daily News Wednesday (Sept. 21).

A lack of public understanding about the nature of NFTs had led to frequent scams, she said. In contrast, everyone was familiar with the use of smartphones, so telecom fraud was far less likely to be successful, according to the minister.

Tang said MODA would help the public understand the concept and practice of NFTs in order to counter cases of fraud. One of the methods was for the ministry to launch NFTs of its own to show the public they were not merely instruments used by scammers, she said.

Until the launch of MODA last August, Tang served as minister without portfolio, but was already in charge of digital issues.
NFT
Ministry of Digital Affairs
MODA
Audrey Tang
scam
fraud

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine war teaches Taiwan about communications resilience
Ukraine war teaches Taiwan about communications resilience
2022/09/22 10:30
Taiwan MODA presents results of cybersecurity standard at SEMICON
Taiwan MODA presents results of cybersecurity standard at SEMICON
2022/09/14 20:09
Taiwan building backup satellite internet network amid risk of Chinese attack
Taiwan building backup satellite internet network amid risk of Chinese attack
2022/09/14 18:52
Audrey Tang shares digital solutions to cut carbon emissions in Taiwan
Audrey Tang shares digital solutions to cut carbon emissions in Taiwan
2022/09/13 11:59
Audrey Tang and MODA a popular draw for job candidates
Audrey Tang and MODA a popular draw for job candidates
2022/09/12 14:41