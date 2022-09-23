AMD looking to secure 2nm, 3nm chips from Taiwan’s TSMC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Executives from AMD are planning to visit Taiwan in late September or early November to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and other supply chain partners.

According to DigiTimes, AMD CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) plans to meet with TSMC’s chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) during her visit. Sources told DigiTimes that the two will likely discuss AMD's wish to secure capacity for TSMC’s 3nm and 2nm chips.

Wei and Su will also touch on upcoming orders, which involve TSMC processes that are currently available or slated to become available in the near future, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Su also plans on meeting with TSMC, Ase Technology, and SPIL to talk about advanced chip packaging as well. AMD is currently using TSMC’s 3D system on integrated chips (SoIC) platform, such as chip on wafer on the substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology, in addition to Ase’s fan-out embedded bridge packaging solution for a few of its products, DigiTimes reported.

As the use of advanced packaging is only expected to increase within semiconductor manufacturing in the future, it’s vital for AMD to negotiate capacity allocation and prices well ahead of time.

AMD is also set to meet with Taiwanese partners to discuss supplies of printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in its CPUs, in addition to supplies of Ajinomoto build-up films for those PCBs with Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, per Tom’s Hardware.

AMD will also get face time with Taiwanese computer makers Asus and Acer, in addition to ASMedia, which develops chipsets for the American chip designer.