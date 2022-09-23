Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

AMD looking to secure 2nm, 3nm chips from Taiwan’s TSMC

AMD also set to meet with other Taiwanese semiconductor supply chain partners

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/23 15:08
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Executives from AMD are planning to visit Taiwan in late September or early November to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and other supply chain partners.

According to DigiTimes, AMD CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) plans to meet with TSMC’s chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) during her visit. Sources told DigiTimes that the two will likely discuss AMD's wish to secure capacity for TSMC’s 3nm and 2nm chips.

Wei and Su will also touch on upcoming orders, which involve TSMC processes that are currently available or slated to become available in the near future, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Su also plans on meeting with TSMC, Ase Technology, and SPIL to talk about advanced chip packaging as well. AMD is currently using TSMC’s 3D system on integrated chips (SoIC) platform, such as chip on wafer on the substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology, in addition to Ase’s fan-out embedded bridge packaging solution for a few of its products, DigiTimes reported.

As the use of advanced packaging is only expected to increase within semiconductor manufacturing in the future, it’s vital for AMD to negotiate capacity allocation and prices well ahead of time.

AMD is also set to meet with Taiwanese partners to discuss supplies of printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in its CPUs, in addition to supplies of Ajinomoto build-up films for those PCBs with Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, per Tom’s Hardware.

AMD will also get face time with Taiwanese computer makers Asus and Acer, in addition to ASMedia, which develops chipsets for the American chip designer.
AMD
AMD Lisa Su
TSMC
Ase Technology
SPIL
Asus
Acer

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Nvidia for Ada Lovelace GPUs
Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Nvidia for Ada Lovelace GPUs
2022/09/21 15:46
TSMC begins water recycling plant operation in southern Taiwan
TSMC begins water recycling plant operation in southern Taiwan
2022/09/20 15:44
Enhanced 3nm chips by Taiwan’s TSMC to be used in Apple products next year
Enhanced 3nm chips by Taiwan’s TSMC to be used in Apple products next year
2022/09/14 15:35
Taiwan's TSMC No. 1 in global semiconductor sales in 3Q
Taiwan's TSMC No. 1 in global semiconductor sales in 3Q
2022/09/13 12:11
Taiwan's TSMC 2nm chip fab ready for construction, to be operational by 2025
Taiwan's TSMC 2nm chip fab ready for construction, to be operational by 2025
2022/09/12 17:15