Czech Senator Jiri Drahos promotes Taiwan-Czech cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senator Jiri Drahos expressed eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation between the Czech Republic and Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 23), during a foreign ministry press conference on Friday (Sept. 23).

“We came to open the doors (of cooperation),” Drahos said. The senator, who has been leading a delegation in Taiwan, said he was pleased to have had “productive discussions” in meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

He told Taiwan News his delegation “took inspiration” from how the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control fought against the pandemic and offered cooperation in this field. Drahos also said the two nations will deepen collaboration in the areas of science, business, culture, education, and technology.

The senator highlighted a potential cybersecurity partnership, saying the two nations must “stay vigilant and ready” for any outside virtual attacks.

The signing of the six memorandums of understanding earlier Friday morning will make our cooperation more extensive, he said. The agreements paved the way for enhanced cooperation in semiconductors, education, and museum management and exhibitions between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.

Drahos, who has now visited Taiwan three times, said he admires “how Taiwan developed into a full democracy.” It was nice to see how much the nation has changed over the decades, he added.

When asked about direct flights between the two countries, the senator said the Czech Republic loves having Taiwanese tourists. “Direct flights would be more than welcome. This would increase all the aspects of cooperation,” he said.

When he brought the matter up to the government officials he met, all their responses were very encouraging, Drahos said.

The Czech delegation includes Eva Zazimalova, head of the Czech Academy of Sciences; Radka Wildova, deputy education minister; Jana Havlikova, deputy science and technology minister; scientists, business people, and officials. The group will depart Taiwan on Friday afternoon.



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)