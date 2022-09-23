Taiwan adds 39,769 local COVID cases as fatality rate drops to 0.16%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 39,769 local COVID cases on Friday (Sept. 23), 256 imported cases, and 41 deaths, including a man in his 20s.

The number of local cases decreased by 4% from the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, confirmed two new cases of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection: One aged 10 and the other aged 15, and one case of young children developing severe symptoms.

Lo also pointed out a decrease in the fatality rate from 0.18% a month ago to 0.16% today. Lo attributed the decline in deaths to proactive screening approaches at nursing homes and healthcare facilities, as well as antiviral medication.

Local cases

Local cases included 18,246 males and 21,503 females, with the genders of 20 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 8,525 cases, followed by 5,177 in Taichung City, 4,533 in Taipei City, 4,153 in Taoyuan City, 3,421 in Kaohsiung City, 2,509 in Tainan City, 2,005 in Changhua County, 1,069 in Hsinchu County, 1,056 in Pingtung County, 934 in Hsinchu City, 928 in Miaoli County, 914 in Yilan County, 895 Yunlin County, 723 in Nantou County, 666 in Chiayi County, 659 in Keelung City, 573 in Hualien County, 417 in Chiayi City, 344 in Taitung County, 150 in Kinmen County, 93 in Penghu County, and 25 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 59 deaths announced on Friday included 24 males and 17 females ranging in age from their 20s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 38 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 24 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 12 to Sept. 20.

A man in his 20s with no history of chronic disease and having had a three-dose regimen was the youngest death recorded today.

Imported cases

The 256 imported cases included 134 males and 122 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,172,769 cases, of which 6,139,354 were local and 33,361 were imported. So far, 10,727 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.