Approximately 10,000 Taipei Metro passengers affected by delays

Photo spreads online of commuter walking on tracks to exit stuck train

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/23 14:08
A netizen shared a photo showing Taipei Metro passengers walking along train tracks. (PTT, phooom0188 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A malfunction on the Taipei Metro Brown Line that caused service to be suspended between Xinhai and Zhongshan Junior High School stations affected approximately 10,000 passengers on Friday morning (Sept. 23).

In a press release, Taipei Metro wrote that a train heading toward Taipei Zoo traveling near Liuzhangli Station failed to drive automatically at 8:27 a.m. There were about 80 passengers on the train who had to exit, walk along the tracks, and take a shuttle to the station.

The incident caused delays for as long as 28 minutes. CNA reported the issue was fixed at 9:21 a.m.

Taipei Metro apologized to those affected by the delays. The malfunctioning train, which had issues with its supplementary power equipment, was recalled to the workshop for further inspection.

In a TVBS report, a crowd could be seen lingering outside Zhongxiao Fuxing Station trying to get taxis or waiting for rideshare services. Others could be seen piling into an already overflowing bus.

Technicians inspect the malfunctioning Taipei Metro train. (Taipei Metro photo)
Taipei Metro
malfunction
delay
rush hour
traffic
public transportation

