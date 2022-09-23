Hair and makeup graduates among TSMC new hires in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ranked among the dream companies for engineering students, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) talent acquisition director says educational background is not a determining factor for being recruited into the company.

Director Vickie Chuang (莊秀華) refers to positions that require less skills, such as entry-level manufacturing technicians, whose starting salary plus bonus could exceed NT$700,000 (US$22,060) per year.

The country's average starting salary for working-age graduates in the manufacturing sector is NT$37,000 a month, or NT$444,000 a year, as indicated by the Ministry of Labor's survey.

Known for its competitive benefits, TSMC, the Hinchu-based and world's largest chip contractor, has experienced challenges bringing in talented recruits, as there is strong demand from around the world, plus an admittedly stressful work culture.

Chuang said at a forum on Sept. 14 that hair and makeup stylists and childhood education graduates are among the company's 8,000 new hires this year. Among them, nearly 3,000 of them work in manufacturing departments across the country as technicians or shift workers, Business Today reported.

TSMC employs approximately 60,000 people in Taiwan and is expanding in and outside the country. Chuang said working late or on the weekend is inevitable, but the company abides by the labor laws, so employees working overtime have to be compensated.

"There are actually many young workers who prefer working weekends compared to working during the week as they can book appointments easily and cheaper, as well as run errands without crowds during weekdays," she added.

Chuang emphasized that the company offers a wide range of training programs free of charge after joining up, so they do not have to worry much about work experience. Also, she debunked technician job myths, by saying their workers won't be bored by repetitive tasks as their factories are highly automatic and less labor intensive.

"The key to being selected and promoted in TSMC relies on attitude rather than the educational background of a candidate; those with strong integrity, commitment, innovation and customer trust are always valued," she concluded.