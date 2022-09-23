South Taiwan man busted as wife mistakes marijuana for maple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When police raided a man’s home after catching him attempting to sell marijuana plants in Yunlin County, the suspect’s wife said she was told the marijuana “house plant” was decorative maple.

Liberty Times reported the Taipei police launched an investigation after coming across an online advertisement that used vague language to suggest it was selling drugs. The police tracked a man surnamed Yen (顏) all the way to Yunlin, catching him with 12 marijuana saplings and six maturing plants in his car at a parking lot in Douliu.

When Yen was taken home for the raid, police found the tree in a guest bedroom. Yen’s wife was confused, asking, “Isn’t this decorative maple?”

Yen had reportedly lied to her about what he was growing to cover up his true intentions.

Taipei City Police Department Datong Precinct told Taiwan News that, Yen, who was a keen gardener, began growing marijuana out of curiosity. While he did not have a habit of smoking pot, he allegedly attempted to profit by selling his plants and smoked his own product twice to try it out.

After interrogating Yen, police transferred his case to the Yunlin District Prosecutors Office for further investigation. He faces criminal charges for planting and selling marijuana.