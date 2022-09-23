Taiwan to open borders to China, Hong Kong, and Macau citizens Sept. 29

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the country begins to open its borders in stages, Taiwan will allow four categories of citizens from China, Hong Kong, and Macau to enter the country on Sept. 29.

On Thursday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced the Cabinet approved the first stage of easing border restrictions for Taiwan, with the changes to take effect on Sept. 29. The second stage is likely to take effect on Oct. 13.

Also on Thursday, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced that taking into consideration humanitarian needs, family reunions, and the operation and management of Chinese-funded enterprises in Taiwan, the entry requirements for Chinese, Hong Kong, and Macau nationals will be relaxed on Sept. 29.

MAC said that in cooperation with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), it is scheduled to adjust border control measures beginning on Sept. 29 and will relax entry rules for people from China, Hong Kong, and Macau who are in the following four categories:

1. Chinese nationals who come to Taiwan to visit relatives and attend funerals.

2. Personnel of Chinese airlines and shipping companies deployed to work in Taiwan, flight crew members, ship crew members, technicians, and other personnel of Chinese aircraft and ships.

3. Personnel from Chinese-funded businesses who have received approval to invest in Taiwan may apply for special entry with the relevant authorities of respective industries.

4. People from Hong Kong or Macau who come to Taiwan to visit relatives, attend funerals, or engage in business activities.

According to CNA, previously, the only businesspeople from China-funded enterprises who could apply for special entry permits for Taiwan were employees of China-funded banks. Now, personnel from Chinese-funded enterprises that invest in Taiwan can apply for entry to Taiwan on a case-by-case basis.

MAC pointed out that in the future, based on pandemic and cross-strait interactions, it will conduct ongoing reviews and gradually adjust border controls for Chinese, Hong Kong, and Macau nationals to "safeguard national security and overall interests."