Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 22).

Out of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone and one Shenyang J-11 fighter jet were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far, Taiwan has tracked 452 PLA aircraft and 112 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of three out of 13 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 22. (MND image)