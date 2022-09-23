Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Taitung early morning Friday (Sept. 23) at 2:54 a.m., followed by two more earthquakes several hours later at 9:57 and 10:14 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first temblor was 17.3 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 9.8.

The magnitudes of the later quakes measured 3.9 and 3.6. The epicenter of the second quake was 17.7 km north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 8.6 km; the epicenter of the third quake was 64.7 km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 8.5.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The first earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and a 2 in Hualien County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Kaohsiung County, Pingtung County, Nantou County, and Chiayi City.

The second earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Taitung County and a 1 in Hualien County, while the third quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 1 in Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Since Sunday afternoon’s (Sept. 18) strong earthquake in Taitung, which had a 6.8 magnitude and caused widespread disaster in Hualien, 112 aftershocks have been reported. 77 of the aftershocks occurred within 24 hours of the main quake, according to the CWB’s Seismological Center.

Between Tuesday (Sept. 20) and Thursday (Sept. 22), the number of earthquakes decreased, with less than 10 recorded each day. The quakes’ magnitudes ranged from 3.3-4.7, with intensity levels between 2 and 4.





Two more earthquakes occurred at 9:57 a.m. and 10:14 a.m. on Friday. (Central Weather Bureau screenshot)