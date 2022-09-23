Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Metro malfunction disrupts rush hour traffic

Brown Line service suspended between Xinhai, Zhongshan Junior High School

  200
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/23 09:26
Taipei Metro suspends Brown Line service between Xinhai and Zhongshan Junior High School stations. (Taipei Metro image)

Taipei Metro suspends Brown Line service between Xinhai and Zhongshan Junior High School stations. (Taipei Metro image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei Metro malfunction that caused service to be suspended on the Brown Line between Xinhai and Zhongshan Junior High School stations disrupted Friday morning’s (Sept. 23) rush hour traffic.

Taipei Metro announced on its website at 8:31 a.m. that the train malfunction occurred between Linguang and Liuzhangli stations. According to SET News, a train traveling towards Taipei Zoo was unable to operate automatically, and Taipei Metro technicians were deployed to address the issue.

Buses were offered to transport passengers between Xinhai and Zhongshan Junior High School Stations. Train frequency between Zhongshan Junior High School and Nangang Exhibition Center, as well as between Xinhai and Taipei Zoo was adjusted to every four minutes.

At the time of publishing, the service has yet to be restored.

Taipei Metro malfunction disrupts rush hour traffic
A passenger's photo shows a crowd gathering at Xinhai Station. (CNA photo)

Taipei Metro malfunction disrupts rush hour traffic
A display at Xinhai Station appears to be malfunctioning as well. (CNA photo)
Taipei Metro
malfunction
rush hour
traffic
public transportation

RELATED ARTICLES

Eastern Taiwan rail traffic disruptions could last longer than expected
Eastern Taiwan rail traffic disruptions could last longer than expected
2022/09/21 17:23
2 killed after BMW crashes into tree at 140 kph during test drive in north Taiwan
2 killed after BMW crashes into tree at 140 kph during test drive in north Taiwan
2022/09/13 15:30
Taiwan railroad crossing malfunction fixed after 3 tries
Taiwan railroad crossing malfunction fixed after 3 tries
2022/09/11 14:05
Taiwan railway delays continue during long weekend
Taiwan railway delays continue during long weekend
2022/09/10 09:45
Taiwan railway signal malfunction causes massive delays before long weekend
Taiwan railway signal malfunction causes massive delays before long weekend
2022/09/08 20:14