Taipei Metro malfunction disrupts rush hour traffic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei Metro malfunction that caused service to be suspended on the Brown Line between Xinhai and Zhongshan Junior High School stations disrupted Friday morning’s (Sept. 23) rush hour traffic.

Taipei Metro announced on its website at 8:31 a.m. that the train malfunction occurred between Linguang and Liuzhangli stations. According to SET News, a train traveling towards Taipei Zoo was unable to operate automatically, and Taipei Metro technicians were deployed to address the issue.

Buses were offered to transport passengers between Xinhai and Zhongshan Junior High School Stations. Train frequency between Zhongshan Junior High School and Nangang Exhibition Center, as well as between Xinhai and Taipei Zoo was adjusted to every four minutes.

At the time of publishing, the service has yet to be restored.



A passenger's photo shows a crowd gathering at Xinhai Station. (CNA photo)



A display at Xinhai Station appears to be malfunctioning as well. (CNA photo)