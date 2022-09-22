North America Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Key Trends and Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

The North America Engineering Services Outsourcing Market would witness market growth of 22.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Service (Testing, Prototyping, Designing, System Integration), By Location (On-shore and Off-shore), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Engineering services outsourcing is the practice of employing the best technology and services connected to the business core engineering process, such as car design, computer-aided manufacturing, and design to produce new-age engineering products at a cheap cost and with a competitive edge. Planning ahead of time to determine the scope of work for efficient outsourcing can aid firms in achieving significant improvements in engineering and operations. Outsourcing also allows businesses to focus on their core differentiators and maintain their share of the market and competitive edge.

Outsourced engineering encompasses delegating particular engineering procedures and responsibility to a team or individuals located outside of the organization. Many organizations see outsourcing to be a viable way to gain access to a low-cost yet talented offshore market. Because many technical positions are repetitive and task-oriented, organizations can focus their attention on the most essential revenue sources onshore while transactional duties are handled offshore.

The advancement of chronic diseases, as well as an aging population, are driving up the demand in Canada’s healthcare industry. The industry’s expansion is being fueled by the substitution of newer and more expensive items, higher costs for existing products, and increased per-patient utilization of medical supplies. Technologies including robotic surgery, mobile health, surgical simulation, and wearables are estimated to increase significantly as the government changes its focus to emerging medical gadgets and innovations.

The medical device market in Canada is complex and mature, with a high demand for high-quality medical devices. Imported medical devices account for approximately 75% of the medical device market. The United States is Canada’s primary medical device supplier. Because of the two countries’ geographic proximity along with similar safety and quality standards, U.S. imports account for nearly 44% of imports. With the rapidly expanding healthcare sector in the region, the healthcare workload is estimated to significantly rise in the coming years. Due to such circumstances, the adoption of engineering services outsourcing would rise. This factor would aid in increasing the growth of the regional engineering services outsourcing market.

The US market dominated the North America Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $989.2 Billion by 2028. The Canada market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would showcase a CAGR of 23.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Service, the market is segmented into Testing, Prototyping, Designing, System Integration, and Others. Based on Location, the market is segmented into On-shore and Off-shore. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Industrial, Automotive, Semiconductors, Telecom, Aerospace, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Elxsi Limited, Entelect Software (Pty) Ltd., AKKA Technologies SE, and ALTEN.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Service

Testing

Prototyping

Designing

System Integration

Others

By Location

On-shore

Off-shore

By Application

Industrial

Automotive

Semiconductors

Telecom

Aerospace

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Wipro Limited

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Tata Elxsi Limited

Entelect Software (Pty) Ltd.

AKKA Technologies SE

ALTEN

