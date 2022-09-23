Thursday's Major League Linescores

|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Texas
|001
|002
|02x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Lorenzen, Loup (6), Wantz (6), Quijada (8) and Suzuki; Pérez, J.Hernández (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Moore 5-2. L_Quijada 0-5. Sv_Leclerc (7). HRs_Texas, Seager (32).
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|110
|01x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Winder, Moran (7) and C.Hamilton; Heasley, Snider (7), C.Hernández (8), Keller (9) and Melendez. W_Heasley 4-8. L_Winder 4-5. Sv_Keller (1). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (4), Waters (2).
