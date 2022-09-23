Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/23 04:55
Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 003 000 000 3 8 0
Texas 001 002 02x 5 6 0

Lorenzen, Loup (6), Wantz (6), Quijada (8) and Suzuki; Pérez, J.Hernández (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Moore 5-2. L_Quijada 0-5. Sv_Leclerc (7). HRs_Texas, Seager (32).

___

Minnesota 000 001 000 1 2 0
Kansas City 001 110 01x 4 10 0

Winder, Moran (7) and C.Hamilton; Heasley, Snider (7), C.Hernández (8), Keller (9) and Melendez. W_Heasley 4-8. L_Winder 4-5. Sv_Keller (1). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (4), Waters (2).

___