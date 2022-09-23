LSU favored big in non-conference tilt with New Mexico

New Mexico (2-1) at LSU (2-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: LSU by 31 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly as the Tigers play their final non-conference tune-up before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte vs. New Mexico CB Donte Martin. The Tigers have been trying to get Boutte more involved in their offense this season and improve his connection with new QB Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State. Boutte is bound to be covered by Martin, who had an interception last week and whose 24 career pass break-ups has him on track to threaten the Lobos record of 31.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico: Former walk-on linebacker Cody Moon made a career-high 11 tackles with two sacks last week against UTEP.

LSU: WR Malik Nabers has benefitted from the attention defenses are paying to Boutte and also appears to have good chemistry with Daniels. Nabers leads LSU in receiving through three games with 14 catches for 199 yards and one TD.

FACTS & FIGURES

New Mexico is unbeaten in three games against Louisiana college football teams, but also is just 1-13 against current SEC teams, the lone victory coming against Missouri when it was a Big 12 member back in 2005. ... Four New Mexico players — Martin, defensive lineman Ian Shewell, linebacker Reco Hannah and safety A.J. Haulcy — each had an interception against UTEP. ... Lobos kicker George Steinkamp kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal last week. ... LSU has won 10 straight and 59 of 60 non-conference games in Tiger Stadium. ... Daniels has passed for 6 TDs without an interception in his first three games and also leads LSU in rushing with 225 yards and 2 TDs. ... The Tigers have held their past two opponents (Southern and Mississippi State) combined to 5-of-24 on third-down. ... LSU has had 14 players make their first start for the Tigers this season.

