MATCHDAY: Italy hosts England, Germany welcomes Hungary

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

NATIONS LEAGUE:

LEAGUE A, GROUP 3

Italy hosts England in Milan and Germany welcomes Hungary to Leipzig with all teams except England still in contention to reach the Nations League finals next year. England will be relegated to League B if it loses to Italy. Hungary can qualify if it beats Germany, which is preoccupied by coronavirus infections. The Hungarians currently lead the group on 7 points, one more than Germany, while the Italians have 5. England plays Germany in London on Monday, when Hungary will play Italy in Budapest.

LEAGUES B AND C

Bosnia and Herzegovina hosts Montenegro and can clinch promotion to League A with a win as it already has 8 points in Group 3. Montenegro, with 7, would stay in contention for promotion by avoiding defeat. Finland hosts Romania for the other group game. In League C, Georgia can secure promotion with a win at home over North Macedonia. Bulgaria plays Gibraltar in the other Group 4 game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports