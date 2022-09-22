England opts to bat first against Pakistan in 2nd T20

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — England won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Thursday.

England leads the seven-match series 1-0 in its first tour to Pakistan since 2005 after winning the opening T20 by six wickets.

Allrounder Liam Dawson was brought in by England in place of fast bowler Richard Gleeson, an additional spinner to support captain Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Pakistan also made one change and replaced fast bowler Naseem Shah with Mohammad Hasnain. Shah returned expensive figures of 0-41 on Tuesday when England eased to 160-4 with four balls to spare.

The series is also preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

___

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

England: Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid.

___

