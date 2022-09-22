Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|90
|58
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|67
|.550
|8½
|Baltimore
|77
|71
|.520
|13
|Boston
|72
|76
|.486
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Chicago
|76
|73
|.510
|6
|Minnesota
|73
|76
|.490
|9
|Kansas City
|60
|89
|.403
|22
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|51
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|17
|Los Angeles
|65
|84
|.436
|33½
|Texas
|64
|84
|.432
|34
|Oakland
|55
|94
|.369
|43½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|95
|56
|.629
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|56
|.624
|1
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|12½
|Miami
|61
|89
|.407
|33½
|Washington
|52
|97
|.349
|42
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|63
|.580
|_
|Milwaukee
|79
|70
|.530
|7½
|Chicago
|64
|85
|.430
|22½
|Cincinnati
|59
|90
|.396
|27½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|94
|.369
|31½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|46
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|83
|66
|.557
|20
|San Francisco
|72
|77
|.483
|31
|Arizona
|70
|80
|.467
|33½
|Colorado
|64
|85
|.430
|39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 1
San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.