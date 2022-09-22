American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|90
|58
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|67
|.550
|8½
|Baltimore
|77
|71
|.520
|13
|Boston
|72
|76
|.486
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Chicago
|76
|73
|.510
|6
|Minnesota
|73
|76
|.490
|9
|Kansas City
|60
|89
|.403
|22
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|51
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|17
|Los Angeles
|65
|84
|.436
|33½
|Texas
|64
|84
|.432
|34
|Oakland
|55
|94
|.369
|43½
x-clinched division
___
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.