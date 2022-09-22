Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/22 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 90 58 .608 _
Toronto 84 65 .564
Tampa Bay 82 67 .550
Baltimore 77 71 .520 13
Boston 72 76 .486 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 67 .550 _
Chicago 76 73 .510 6
Minnesota 73 76 .490 9
Kansas City 60 89 .403 22
Detroit 57 92 .383 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 51 .660 _
Seattle 81 67 .547 17
Los Angeles 65 84 .436 33½
Texas 64 84 .432 34
Oakland 55 94 .369 43½

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.