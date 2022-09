Thursday At Arenes de Metz Metz, France Purse: €534,555 Surface: Hardcourt indoor METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, 7-6 (11), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Albano Olivetti and Dan Added, France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.