WTA Korea Open Results

Thursday At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Seoul, South Korea Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Lulu Sun, Switzerland, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Magda Linette (3), Poland, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Emma Raducanu (6), Britain, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.

Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Yana Sizikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova (2), Russia, def. Maddison Inglis and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Asia Muhammad and Sabrina Santamaria (1), United States, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-4, 5-3, ret.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.