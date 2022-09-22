Taiwan to open visa-free travel to Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea on Sept. 29

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Thursday (Sept. 22), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced that it will restore visa-free treatment to 11 out of 12 countries that were previously excluded from the restoration of Taiwan's visa exemption policy. The restoration of the policy, which provided visa-free treatment to 51 other countries, partially ended a travel ban that was put in place on March 19, 2020, in the early stage of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced that the Cabinet approved the first stage of easing border restrictions for Taiwan, with the changes to take effect on Sept. 29, while the second stage is likely to take effect on Oct. 13.

The first phase will expand visa-free entry, raise the passenger quota, introduce the "one person per room" rule, and end saliva tests upon arrival. The second phase will see the weekly arriving passenger quota raised to 150,000, the "0 +7" plan introduced, the opening of borders to travelers from countries not previously granted visa-free treatment, and the end of the tour group ban.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, MOFA announced that citizens from countries that previously enjoyed visa-exempt status will once again be able to travel to Taiwan visa-free starting on Sept. 29. Visitors from eligible countries can engage in business, exhibitions, fact-finding missions, international exchanges, sightseeing, family visits, and social visits without the need to apply for a permit.

However, if they wish to engage in other activities, it is necessary to obtain official permission from a central governmental agency by applying for a special entry permit (visa) from one of MOFA's foreign missions. Presently, the total number of people entering Taiwan is still subject to quotas and quarantine measures for inbound passengers are still being enforced in accordance with the current "3+4" quarantine formula.

On Sept. 12, the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) announced that visa-free entry had been restored for 54 countries, including five diplomatic allies. However, it excluded 12 countries, namely Chile, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Nicaragua, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, the Philippines, and Russia.

In Thursday's announcement, Taiwan declared that visa-free treatment would resume on Sept. 29 for nearly all of the previously excluded countries, with the notable exception of Russia. The length of the visa exemption varies from 90 days to 14 days.

All arriving passengers must abide by the "3+4" scheme, which involves three days of quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring, either in a quarantine hotel or a residence that meets the criteria of the "one person per household" principle. From Sept. 29, arriving passengers undergoing the "3+4" quarantine formula will be able to spend the entire seven-day period in a residence with others as long as they can follow the "one person per room" principle.

Starting on Oct. 13, Taiwan is tentatively scheduled to launch its "0+7" plan, which eliminates quarantine in favor of seven days of self-health monitoring. On that date, Taiwan will also open its borders to travelers from countries not granted visa-free treatment and end the ban on tour groups from abroad.

Nationals from these countries began receiving visa-free privileges valid for 90 days on Sept. 12:

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Eswatini*, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras*, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Island*, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia*(effective till March 31, 2025), Norway, Palau, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tuvalu*, the United Kingdom, the United States of America*,and Vatican City State.

Nationals from these diplomatic allies of Taiwan became eligible for the visa exemption program with a duration of stay of up to 90 days on Sept. 12:

Belize*, Nauru, St. Kitts and Nevis*, Saint Lucia*, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Nationals from these countries will begin receiving visa-free privileges valid for 90 days on Sept. 29:

Chile, Israel, Japan*, South Korea, Nicaragua.

Nationals of the following countries will be eligible for the visa exemption program valid for 30 days on Sept. 29:

Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia.

Nationals of Thailand will be eligible for the visa exemption program valid for 14 days on Sept. 29.

Nationals of Brunei will be eligible for the visa exemption program valid for 14 days on Sept. 29.

Nationals of the Philippines will be eligible for the visa exemption program valid for 14 days on Sept. 29.

The extension for the visa-free program for Russia, which expired on July 31, 2022, is "under evaluation."

*Please visit BOCA's Visa-Exempt Entry webpage for more information on eligibility.