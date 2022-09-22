Tigerair Taiwan offers tickets as low as NT$88 for flights abroad

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the announcement in Taiwan that the country would begin the first phase of opening its border on Sept. 29, the Tigerair airline issued an announcement in line with the good news, offering extremely cheap flights in the Asia-Pacific region.

The airline is currently offering flight deals for as cheap as NT$88 for some destinations, and NT$888 for other locations farther away. The number 8 was also chosen to celebrate the airline’s eight-year anniversary, reports UDN.

The specially priced tickets went on sale at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 22) and must be purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 29. Flights can be booked for dates between Oct. 1, 2022 and March 25, 2023.

Unfortunately, almost as soon as the announcement was made, the Tigerair website was flooded with customers eager to snap up the cheap tickets and plan for their first international trip following Taiwan’s long-awaited reopening.

As of 4:30 p.m. Taiwan time, the website was displaying a queue of over 9,999 waiting to book tickets on almost every flight route Tigerair offers in the Asia-Pacific region. However, by 5:30 the queue had been lowered to around 7,000 for some destinations.





(screengrab)

If a customer is lucky enough to access the flight booking menu for their chosen destination, they should ensure that their passport and credit card are both valid for at least six months from now.

In addition to the cheap fares being offered this week, Tigerair is also holding an online promotional event on Instagram (IG), the “Tiger Friends Recruitment Drive” (虎友募集) from Thursday (Sept. 22) to Monday (Oct. 3).

For your chance to win a free round-trip ticket to any destination served by Tigerair, simply follow Tigerair Taiwan’s IG account and leave a message on the “Tiger Friends Recruitment” post stating where you would like to go, then tag a friend and share your post. Other prizes will also be given out.