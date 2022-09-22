Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan bars violent criminals from minimum-security prisons

Proposal follows murder of 2 police officers by convict who had failed to return after leave

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/22 17:10
The Hualien County minimum-security prison. 

The Hualien County minimum-security prison.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet launched a proposal Thursday (Sept. 22) to prevent violent criminals from ending up at minimum-security prisons.

The amendment was called for following the fatal stabbing of two police officers in Tainan City last month by a suspect, Lin Hsin-wu (林信吾), who had failed to return to a minimum-security prison after leaving for a family visit.

Responding to calls for less leniency, the Cabinet decided to apply the new amendment to people found guilty of violent crimes punishable with prison sentences of 10 years or more. The Legislative Yuan still had to review the proposal, CNA reported.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) defended the use of minimum-security prisons as a stage in the reinsertion of criminals into society after the end of their sentences. The new proposal addressed the risk of some criminals abusing the system by raising the threshold for participation, Su said.

The list of crimes making convicts ineligible to stay at low-security prisons included human trafficking, domestic abuse, robbery, kidnapping, and participation in organized crime activities, while prisoners who failed to return after leave would also be moved back to a regular prison after they were caught.

During the past 10 years, 49 prisoners escaped from minimum-security prisons, including three this year who were caught last month.
prison
prison break
minimum-security prison
police killing
Lin Hsin-wu
violent crimes

RELATED ARTICLES

Prisoner escapes while getting medical treatment in central Taiwan
Prisoner escapes while getting medical treatment in central Taiwan
2022/09/18 10:55
Taiwanese police capture escaped inmate in Miaoli after six days
Taiwanese police capture escaped inmate in Miaoli after six days
2022/08/28 15:38
Founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn donates to families of 2 slain police officers
Founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn donates to families of 2 slain police officers
2022/08/26 20:42
Sister of slain cop tells opponents of death penalty in Taiwan to go to '18 layers of hell'
Sister of slain cop tells opponents of death penalty in Taiwan to go to '18 layers of hell'
2022/08/26 18:41
Man in northern Taiwan arrested, detained for evading quarantine related fine
Man in northern Taiwan arrested, detained for evading quarantine related fine
2022/08/24 20:09