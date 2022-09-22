Gogoro releases limited edition Viva Mix Superfast electric two-wheeler in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric two-wheel maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro on Tuesday (Sept. 20) released a limited edition Viva Mix Superfast ESC, the Wild Ranger.

The Wild Ranger is made for riders who enjoy the outdoors and comes with multiple power settings designed for regular road surfaces, in addition to mountain and muddy roads. The limited edition e-scooter also comes with 10-inch all-terrain tires, which can also be switched out for two different types of road tires.



Color options for limited edition Wild Ranger. (Gogoro photo)

The electric two-wheeler also comes with a front-side rack and two side racks, making it easier to carry and fasten things like camping equipment.

Similar to the Viva Mix Superfast, the Wild Ranger comes with a 7.2 kW engine. It comes with a FLO DRIVE drivetrain which uses a helical gear setup equipped with a Gates carbon fiber belt that drives the back wheel.

According to Gogoro, only 200 models of the limited edition Wild Ranger are available in Taiwan. Prices for the new ride start at NT$94,980 (US$3,004).



(Gogoro photo)