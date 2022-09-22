G7 announces further cooperation in support for Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) announced further cooperation in their support for Ukraine through military and financial measures on Wednesday.

Cooperation would also increase on finding a response to the food and energy crisis, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign ministers came together in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

The emergency meeting came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists for the war in Ukraine. Putin has also threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia and has planned to hold referendums for parts of Ukraine to join Russia.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said before the emergency meeting that it was important for the G7 foreign ministers to address these threats.

"The ministers have to discuss this threat, to reiterate the continuing support to Ukraine and to alert the international community about the unacceptable situation in which Putin is putting all of us," Borrell told reporters.

"It's clear Russia wants to destroy Ukraine," Borrell said. "We will not be intimidated."

Borrell went on to say that the EU was supporting Ukraine, but was "not participating in the war, we are not belligerent."

In comments to German media, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that there was an understanding between her and Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the center-left Social Democrats, that Ukraine should be given full material support.

"The important thing at this time is that we concentrate all our strengths and not look where differences lie between the foreign minister and the chancellor," Baerbock said.

The minister said the coming weeks and months would prove decisive.

"The more people can be liberated there, the more lives can be saved," Baerbock said.

US President Joe Biden said his country was working with the G7, as they were like-minded countries that could "show democracy can deliver."

British Prime Minister Liz Truss called for further economic measures against Russia.

"The G7 and our like-minded partners should act as an economic NATO, collectively defending our prosperity," she said in her address in front of the UN General Assembly.

"If the economy of a partner is being targeted by an aggressive regime, we should act to support them — all for one, and one for all."

los/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)