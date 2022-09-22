Taiwan announces new '3+4,' '0+7' rules for arrivals from abroad

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Thursday (Sept. 22), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that eased regulations for the "3+4" quarantine scheme will go into effect on Sept. 29, while quarantine will be discontinued in favor of the "0+7" self-health monitoring plan from Oct. 13.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) confirmed earlier statements by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that the border will be opened in two stages. The first phase, which starts on Sept. 29 will expand visa-free entry, raise the passenger quota, introduce the "one person per room" rule, and end saliva tests upon arrival.

The second phase, which is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 13, will see the weekly arriving passenger quota raised to 150,000, the "0 +7" plan introduced, the opening of borders to travelers from countries not granted visa-free treatment, and the end of the tour group ban. CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥) then elaborated on the details of the "3+4" and "0+7" COVID prevention plans for new arrivals.

'3+4' plan

Under the current "3+4" quarantine scheme, the principle of "one person per household" must be followed during the quarantine phase, while they can switch to "one person per room" during the four days of self-health monitoring. From Sept. 29, arriving passengers undergoing the "3+4" quarantine formula will be able to spend the entire seven-day period in a residence with others as long as they can follow the "one person per room" principle.

"One person per room" stipulates that a residence where a quarantined traveler is staying must provide a bedroom and bathroom that is separated from rooms and bathrooms used by other occupants of the household. Travelers cannot stay at a regular hotel during this period, but instead should stay either in a residence that fits the "one person per room" rule or at a specially designated epidemic prevention hotel.

Presently, inbound passengers must undergo a saliva PCR test upon arrival in Taiwan. Starting next week, arriving passengers will no longer be required to take a saliva test. Instead, they will be given four rapid antigen test kits.

The rapid test kits will be given to all arriving passengers aged two and over. Children under the age of two are not required to undergo testing, unless they experience symptoms, in which case their guardians should seek medical attention.

On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), arriving passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test and report the result to an epidemic prevention staff member via phone. On Day 3, the CECC recommends that inbound passengers take another rapid antigen test and report to officials if the result is positive.

For Days 4 through 7, if a traveler feels symptoms of the virus, they should take a rapid antigen test. If a person needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

'0+7' plan

The CECC will monitor the situation with the local outbreak for one week after Sept. 29 and if the situation does not change significantly, the "0+7" scheme is tentatively scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 13. Under the "0+7" plan, inbound passengers will no longer need to undergo quarantine and will instead be instructed to begin seven days of self-health monitoring.

The rapid test kits will be given to all arriving passengers aged two and over. On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test.

No further testing is required unless the traveler experiences suspected COVID symptoms. If a person needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

A number of epidemic prevention measures will be discontinued during this phase including the sending of home quarantine notices, tracking mechanisms, electronic monitoring measures, home quarantine health insurance registration, and local government home quarantine care services.

Inbound passengers who are asymptomatic can take all forms of public transportation. If they are symptomatic, they are advised to take a quarantine taxi or have their friends or relatives pick them up.

Although arriving passengers will no longer be required to stay in epidemic prevention hotels, the CECC is working to ensure that some remain in operation to accommodate inbound passengers who test positive for COVID.

During the seven days of self-health monitoring, travelers are advised to stay in a residence that can adhere to the principle of "one person per room." It is also recommended that they avoid contact with people with serious medical conditions, who are considered at high risk of contracting COVID.

If a person experiences symptoms, they are advised to rest at home. People undergoing self-health monitoring are also prohibited from visiting patients in the hospital and long-term care centers and are admonished to avoid non-urgent medical treatment or examinations.

When going to work or school during this period, people are to wear a mask at all times and maintain proper social distancing. However, they are allowed to take off their mask when eating and drinking in public and in restaurants, but the mask must be immediately worn again after finishing a meal.

During the self-health monitoring period, arriving passengers are not to dine with large groups or participate in large gatherings. If a person tests positive for COVID, they should seek medical attention immediately.

If they are confirmed by medical professionals to have COVID, they can stay in an epidemic prevention hotel or their original self-health monitoring residence and commence self-care. In the event a person requires transportation to a hospital, they can drive a car, ride a scooter, walk, be transported by their friends or relatives, or contact the local health department for assistance.

When seeking medical attention, symptomatic people should wear a mask at all times and avoid public transportation.



Guidelines for "3+4" plan. (CECC image)



Guidelines for "0+7" plan. (CECC image)