Siemens Gamesa to triple the size of wind turbine facility in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the successful construction of a 30,000 square meter wind turbine production facility near Taichung, Taiwan, the Siemens Gamesa Corporation announced plans to expand its operation in Taiwan three-fold on Wednesday (Sept. 21).

Siemens Gamesa broke ground on the expansion of the Taichung nacelle wind-power facility on Wednesday with plans to expand the facility to cover approximately 90,000 square meters. The expansion project will also triple the number of workers in Taiwan contributing to the project, as the company will manufacture the new SG 14-222 DD wind turbines and related products locally, according to a press release.

The Taichung nacelle facility was inaugurated in September 2021 as a first step towards making Taiwan a new hub for offshore wind power in the Asia-Pacific. According to CEO Marc Becker, by expanding the facility, Siemens Gamesa underscores its commitment to making the Taichung facility the centerpiece of the company’s Asia-Pacific offshore manufacturing activities.

To boost production, the facility’s expansion plan calls for two new production halls and a new warehouse on the extended plot. Additionally, Siemens Gamesa announced that new Taiwanese technicians will undergo a training program in Europe to strengthen the local workforce moving forward.

The expansion project is expected to be finished in early 2024. The assembly of the new SG 14-222 DD wind turbines is set to begin in the second quarter of 2024, according to the press release.