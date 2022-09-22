Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/22 13:31
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs to second base on a double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on We...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols jokes with players in the San Diego Padres' dugout as he stands on first base after hitting a single during the nin...

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs to second base on a double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on We...

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols jokes with players in the San Diego Padres' dugout as he stands on first base after hitting a single during the nin...

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 60

Wednesday's Game: Doubled twice but didn't homer in a 14-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Thursday's Matchup: The Yankees host the rival Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 65.7 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Wednesday's Game: Singled with two outs in the seventh inning for the Cardinals' first hit off Blake Snell but didn't homer in a 1-0 loss at San Diego.

Thursday's Matchup: The Cardinals play at San Diego at 4:10 p.m. ET

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.5 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.5.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports