Taiwan adds 42,212 local COVID cases, no plans to lift mask mandate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 42,212 local COVID cases on Thursday (Sept. 22), 258 imported cases, and 59 deaths, including a man in his 30s.

The number of local cases decreased by 6.8% from the same period last week.

At Thursday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) reaffirmed the announcement made by the Cabinet that the country is to relax borders on Sept. 29 by increasing the arrival quota, scrapping the on-arrival saliva testing, and allowing visa-free travel to reciprocating countries. Wang also said the border controls will be further relaxed on October 13 if the local outbreak continues to subside as expected.

"The mask mandate remains in place at the moment," Wang added. When asked by the media, Wang said the mask mandate is unlikely to be lifted until after October 13 as the flu season is expected in autumn and the center will proceed with caution.

Local cases

Local cases included 19,300 males and 22,886 females, with the genders of 26 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 9,060 cases, followed by 5,464 in Taichung City, 5,067 in Taipei City, 4,488 in Taoyuan City, 3,506 in Kaohsiung City, 2,434 in Tainan City, 2,079 in Changhua County, 1,175 in Hsinchu County, 1,064 in Hsinchu City, 1,024 in Pingtung County, 994 in Yilan County, 989 Yunlin County, 924 in Miaoli County, 822 in Keelung City, 806 in Nantou County, 660 in Hualien County, 627 in Chiayi County, 400 in Chiayi City, 347 in Taitung County, 132 in Kinmen County, 127 in Penghu County, and 23 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 59 deaths announced on Thursday included 33 males and 26 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 52 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 49 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 17 to Sept. 19.

A man in his 30s who had received his first dose of the vaccine was the youngest death recorded today.

Imported cases

The 258 imported cases included 125 males and 104 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,132,794 cases, of which 6,099,615 were local and 33,125 were imported. So far, 10,702 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.