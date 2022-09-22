Taiwan's first stage of opening border starts Sept. 29

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced that the first phase of Taiwan's border reopening will begin on Sept. 29. It will include an increase in the weekly passenger arrival quota, the start of the "one person per room" principle, the end to on-arrival saliva testing, and visa-free travel to reciprocating countries.

On Thursday (Sept. 22), Su announced that the Cabinet approved the first stage of easing Taiwan's border restrictions, with changes slated to take effect on Sept. 29. This first phase will include raising the weekly inbound passenger quota from 50,000 to 60,000.

Under the current "3 + 7" quarantine scheme, the principle of "one person per household" must be followed during the quarantine phase, while they can switch to "one person per room" during the four days of self-health monitoring. From Sept. 29, arriving passengers undergoing the "3 + 4" quarantine formula will be able to spend the entire seven-day period in a residence with others as long as they can follow the "one person per room" principle.

Presently, inbound passengers must undergo a saliva PCR test upon arrival in Taiwan. Starting next week, arriving passengers will no longer be required to take a saliva test. Instead, they will be given four rapid antigen test kits, which are to be used if an arriving passenger experiences any COVID symptoms during their quarantine or self-health monitoring periods.

On Sept. 12, Taiwan restored visa-free treatment for visitors from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and diplomatic allies. Beginning Sept. 29, Taiwan will resume visa-free treatment to passengers from all countries previously afforded that privilege.

Su said that the second stage of opening the border will take place on Oct. 13 at the earliest. If the local outbreak continues to subside over a two-week review period as expected, the new phase will be implemented.

According to Su, this second phase will see the weekly arriving passenger quota raised to 150,000, the "0 + 7" plan, the opening of borders to travelers from countries that require regular visas to enter, and the end of the ban on tour groups from abroad.

Arriving passengers can currently take a quarantine taxi; be picked up by their friends, relatives, institution, or group; or drive their own vehicle to their place of quarantine. This will remain unchanged during September, but effective Oct. 13, inbound passengers who are asymptomatic can take all forms of public transportation.