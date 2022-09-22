Taiwan defense ministry announces plans to build 10 more Tuo Chiang-class corvettes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) has announced plans to build 10 more Tuo Chiang-class corvettes in order to strengthen the nation’s asymmetric warfare capabilities.

The first prototype, the Tuo Chiang (沱江), was completed in 2014, while the first mass-produced version, the Ta Chiang (塔江), was launched in 2020, per CNA. Each ship is armed with Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, Sea Sword air defense missiles, a 76 mm gun, a T-74 machine gun, and a Phalanx close-in weapon system, giving it the ability to hit air and sea targets simultaneously.

The vessel has a maximum speed of 40 knots (74 km), a displacement of 685 tonnes, and a maximum operational range of 1,800 nautical miles (3,333 km).

The MND will build the ships between 2022 and 2026. It held an online naming event in April and announced the results in May. The top 10 names are: An Chiang (安江), Wan Chiang (萬江), Hsu Chiang (旭江), Liu Chiang (柳江), Fu Chiang (富江), Wu Chiang (武江), Wu Chiang (浯江), Tan Chiang (丹江), Lan Chiang (蘭江), and Bao Chiang (寶江).

The ministry said that a launching ceremony was held on Wednesday (Sept. 21) for the second ship, the Fu Chiang, at the Lung Teh shipyard. It mentioned in a Facebook post that thanks to the joint efforts of the Navy, the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, and Lung Teh shipbuilding, Navy service members will sail the warships to guard the nation and form an impenetrable sea fortress.

Navy Commander Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌) was previously cited as saying the goal was to have six Tuo Chiang-class ships built and ready for service by the end of 2023.