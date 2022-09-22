Taiwan tracks 38 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 38 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21).

Of the 38 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, including three Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, and two Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, according the MND.

Meanwhile, one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber was spotted in the northeast section of Taiwan’s ADIZ, while one Tengden TB-001 reconnaissance and combat drone, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one CH-4 reconnaissance and combat drone, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far, Taiwan has tracked 439 PLA aircraft and 107 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 17 out of 38 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 21. (MND image)