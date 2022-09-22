Judge doubles twice, stays at 60 homers as Yanks rout Bucs

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings. Given another time up during an eight-run eighth inning, Judge walked on four pitches from rookie Eric Stout as the sellout crowd of 46,175 booed loudly.

Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each. Torres homered twice in the eighth inning, raising his season total to 23.

Luis Severino (6-3) returned from a strained right lat muscle that had sidelined him since July 13 and allowed one run and two hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

Pirates rookie Roansy Contreras (5-5) struck out a career-high 10, allowing six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 6, METS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list and Milwaukee beat NL East-leading New York.

Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season for the Brewers, who are chasing Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card berth.

The Mets maintained a one-game division lead over Atlanta.

Mark Canha was hit by pitches twice and Luis Guillorme once, giving New York a big league record 106 hit batters this season.

Walker (12-5) had allowed only four runners before Adames homered leading off the sixth.

Adrian Houser allowed three hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings and Hoby Milner, Trevor Gott (3-2), Brad Boxberger, Brent Suter and Cousins combined for one-hit relief in the Brewers’ ninth shutout this season.

GUARDIANS 8, WHITE SOX 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Steven Kwan homered among his three hits and Triston McKenzie struck out 13 as Cleveland moved closer to its first AL Central title since 2018.

Kwan had hits in each of his first three at-bats, capped by his fifth homer of the season on the first pitch of the fourth inning from Chicago’s Lance Lynn (7-6) .

The Guardians have won seven of eight.

McKenzie (11-11) gave up two runs and six hits while matching his career high by pitching eight innings.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and Washington stopped Atlanta's five-game winning streak.

Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which remained one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Meneses put Washington up 3-2 with his 10th homer, a 420-foot drive to left for the 30-year-old rookie. Chavez (0-2) worked two-thirds of an inning.

Andrés Machado (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth, Carl Edwards Jr. escaped a jam in the eighth and Kyle Finnegan pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 15 chances.

ORIOLES 8, TIGERS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and Baltimore avoided its first-ever season sweep by Detroit.

The Orioles snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers dating to last season. Baltimore moved within 4 1/2 games of Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card race.

Lyles (11-11) allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks, throwing 94 pitches. His previous complete game occurred on Sept. 30, 2012, for Houston against Milwaukee.

Matt Manning (2-3) allowed five runs, three earned, with four strikeouts and a career-tying-high five walks over 5 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innings and AL West champion Houston completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay.

McCullers (4-1) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and had eight strikeouts.

Tucker drilled his 29th homer into the right-center field stands off Brooks Raley (1-2).

Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 30th save in 34 chances.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber’s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort.

REDS 5, RED SOX 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and Cincinnati beat Boston at home for the first time since June 13, 2008.

India drove in the tiebreaking run in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth. The Reds had lost eight straight at home to Boston in their infrequent interleague meetings.

Chase Anderson (2-3) gave up three hits and one run with no walks in five innings, earning his second straight win in his fifth start of the season.

Connor Seabold (0-3) threw four wild pitches and hit a batter in five innings while allowing six hits and four runs.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Josh Smith homered over the fence for the first time and Texas beat Los Angeles.

Smith’s only other round-tripper was inside the park at Globe Life Field against Oakland in July.

Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward extended their hitting streaks to seven games in the first when Ohtani singled and Ward followed with his 19th home run for a 2-0 Angels lead.

Dane Dunning (4-8) didn't allow another run and struck out eight in five innings.

Adolis García had a sacrifice fly in the first and tiebreaking RBI double in the third off Angels starter Tucker Davidson (2-7).

CUBS 4, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Ian Happ hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Chicago rallied to beat Miami.

Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer for the Cubs, who had only four hits.

Down 3-1, the Cubs scored three in the eighth without a hit against Marlins relievers Steven Okert (5-5) and Dylan Floro.

Keegan Thompson (10-5) pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

