Taiwan will launch '0+7' in early October: CECC head

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Victor Wang (王必勝) said the Cabinet on Thursday (Sept. 22) will discuss the launch of the new "0 + 7" scheme, and he anticipates that it will be put into effect early October.

During an interview with BaoDao Radio host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) on Thursday, Wang said the new "0 + 7" program will be implemented in early October. However, when pressed to provide a precise date, Wang said that the exact date may not be announced until later, and it will depend on the assessed trend with the local COVID epidemic.

Wang said that the center had originally expected that the outbreak would reach its peak this week or next week. If the number of confirmed cases drops three days in a row, Wang said that it may be presumed that the peak has been reached.

The CECC head said that once it has been established that the epidemic has reached its climax and a downward trend is observed, the country can open its borders significantly through the "0 + 7" plan. Under this formula, inbound passengers no longer need to undergo quarantine and instead will need to carry out seven days of self-health monitoring.

At this stage, the trend with the local outbreak still needs to be observed for another week before it can be concluded that the peak has passed, said Wang. In addition to launching the "0 + 7" program, restrictions on people undergoing self-health monitoring, dining out, and using public transportation may also be substantially eased.