Wallaby lock Swain suspended for 6 weeks for reckless play

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia rugby lock Darcy Swain has been suspended for six weeks for reckless play during an incident which left New Zealand midfielder Quinn Tupaea with a serious knee injury.

Tupaea sustained a ruptured medial cruciate ligament and a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee after Swain entered a ruck and made firm contact with the All Black’s outstretched leg during last week's 39-37 Australia loss to New Zealand at Melbourne. Tupaea is expected to miss at least several months of action.

Swain received a yellow card at the time of the incident and was cited after the match.

The ban imposed by a SANZAAR judicial committee hearing and announced late Wednesday will extend to Nov. 6. That will rule Swain out of Saturday’s return match against the All Blacks at Auckland and test matches against Scotland at Murrayfield on Oct. 30 and France in Paris on Nov. 6.

