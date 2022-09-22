New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|84.25
|86.68
|82.49
|82.94 Down 1.00
|Nov
|83.60
|85.99
|82.00
|82.43
|Down .85
|Dec
|82.60
|85.01
|81.21
|81.62
|Down .75
|Jan
|81.55
|83.95
|80.35
|80.68
|Down .69
|Feb
|80.46
|82.90
|79.44
|79.74
|Down .65
|Mar
|79.60
|81.88
|78.74
|78.85
|Down .63
|Apr
|79.06
|80.97
|77.91
|78.03
|Down .63
|May
|78.11
|80.20
|77.00
|77.26
|Down .63
|Jun
|77.54
|78.94
|76.49
|76.54
|Down .63
|Jul
|78.62
|78.62
|75.85
|75.85
|Down .64
|Aug
|77.13
|77.87
|75.17
|75.20
|Down .66
|Sep
|77.27
|77.27
|74.61
|74.61
|Down .65
|Oct
|76.38
|76.38
|74.07
|74.07
|Down .65
|Nov
|74.25
|76.12
|73.35
|73.53
|Down .64
|Dec
|72.96
|Down .62
|Jan
|72.40
|Down .63
|Feb
|71.88
|Down .62
|Mar
|71.39
|Down .60
|Apr
|70.92
|Down .59
|May
|71.61
|72.64
|70.47
|70.47
|Down .58
|Jun
|70.00
|Down .57
|Jul
|70.00
|70.00
|69.56
|69.56
|Down .55
|Aug
|69.43
|69.90
|69.01
|69.13
|Down .54
|Sep
|68.74
|Down .52
|Oct
|68.41
|Down .50
|Nov
|68.64
|70.09
|68.00
|68.07
|Down .50
|Dec
|67.66
|Down .51
|Jan
|67.29
|Down .46
|Feb
|66.90
|Down .47
|Mar
|66.54
|Down .48
|Apr
|66.25
|Down .45
|May
|66.06
|66.24
|65.92
|65.92
|Down .46
|Jun
|65.56
|Down .46
|Jul
|65.27
|Down .41
|Aug
|64.98
|Down .39
|Sep
|64.71
|Down .37
|Oct
|64.47
|Down .36
|Nov
|65.40
|65.90
|64.01
|64.21
|Down .38
|Dec
|63.88
|Down .40
|Jan
|63.60
|Down .36
|Feb
|63.28
|Down .36
|Mar
|62.99
|Down .36
|Apr
|62.76
|Down .36
|May
|62.58
|Down .37
|Jun
|62.37
|Down .36
|Jul
|62.10
|Down .36
|Aug
|61.90
|Down .36
|Sep
|61.73
|Down .36
|Oct
|61.54
|Down .36
|Nov
|62.05
|62.05
|61.34
|61.34
|Down .37
|Dec
|61.09
|Down .37
|Jan
|60.78
|Down .37
|Feb
|60.60
|Down .37
|Mar
|60.45
|Down .37
|Apr
|60.24
|Down .37
|May
|60.06
|Down .37
|Jun
|59.83
|Down .37
|Jul
|59.65
|Down .37
|Aug
|59.47
|Down .37
|Sep
|59.31
|Down .37
|Oct
|59.24
|Down .37
|Nov
|59.26
|59.26
|59.08
|59.13
|Down .37
|Dec
|58.94
|Down .37
|Jan
|58.64
|Down .37
|Feb
|58.42
|Down .37
|Mar
|58.30
|Down .37
|Apr
|58.12
|Down .37
|May
|58.03
|Down .37
|Jun
|57.96
|Down .37
|Jul
|57.80
|Down .37
|Aug
|57.67
|Down .37
|Sep
|57.51
|Down .37
|Oct
|57.35
|Down .37
|Nov
|57.22
|Down .37
|Dec
|57.04
|Down .37
|Jan
|56.87
|Down .40
|Feb
|56.70
|Down .46
|Mar
|56.54
|Down .52
|Apr
|56.36
|Down .54
|May
|56.19
|Down .37
|Jun
|56.05
|Down .41
|Jul
|55.91
|Down .41
|Aug
|55.76
|Down .31
|Sep
|55.62
|Down .42
|Oct
|55.48
|Down .42
|Nov
|55.33
|Down .37
|Dec
|55.18
|Down .45
|Jan
|55.02
|Down .48
|Feb
|54.88
|Down .44
|Mar
|54.72
|Down .40
|Apr
|54.58
|Down .37
|May
|54.43
|Down .37
|Jun
|54.30
|Down .62
|Jul
|54.18
|Down .67
|Aug
|54.06
|Down .69
|Sep
|53.94
|Down .71
|Oct
|53.81
|Down .66
|Nov
|53.68
|Down .37
|Dec
|53.59
|Down .71
|Jan
|53.49
|Down .76
|Feb
|53.40
|Down .80
|Mar
|53.31
|Down .84
|Apr
|53.23
|Down .77
|May
|53.13
|Down .37
|Jun
|53.05
|Down .70
|Jul
|52.98
|Down .67
|Aug
|52.90
|Down .70
|Sep
|52.83
|Down .67
|Oct
|52.76
|Down .69
|Nov
|52.68
|Down .37
|Dec
|52.65
|Down .67
|Jan
|52.62
|Down .83
|Feb
|52.60
|Down .88
|Mar
|52.58
|Down .91
|Apr
|52.55
|Down .90
|May
|52.50
|Down .75
|Jun
|52.44
|Down .71
|Jul
|52.38
|Down .64
|Aug
|52.31
|Down .65
|Sep
|52.25
|Down .66
|Oct
|52.19
|Down .75
|Nov
|52.13
|Down .52
|Dec
|52.06
|Down .71
|Jan
|52.00
|Down .94