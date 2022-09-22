Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/09/22 03:17
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 84.25 86.68 82.49 82.94 Down 1.00
Nov 83.60 85.99 82.00 82.43 Down .85
Dec 82.60 85.01 81.21 81.62 Down .75
Jan 81.55 83.95 80.35 80.68 Down .69
Feb 80.46 82.90 79.44 79.74 Down .65
Mar 79.60 81.88 78.74 78.85 Down .63
Apr 79.06 80.97 77.91 78.03 Down .63
May 78.11 80.20 77.00 77.26 Down .63
Jun 77.54 78.94 76.49 76.54 Down .63
Jul 78.62 78.62 75.85 75.85 Down .64
Aug 77.13 77.87 75.17 75.20 Down .66
Sep 77.27 77.27 74.61 74.61 Down .65
Oct 76.38 76.38 74.07 74.07 Down .65
Nov 74.25 76.12 73.35 73.53 Down .64
Dec 72.96 Down .62
Jan 72.40 Down .63
Feb 71.88 Down .62
Mar 71.39 Down .60
Apr 70.92 Down .59
May 71.61 72.64 70.47 70.47 Down .58
Jun 70.00 Down .57
Jul 70.00 70.00 69.56 69.56 Down .55
Aug 69.43 69.90 69.01 69.13 Down .54
Sep 68.74 Down .52
Oct 68.41 Down .50
Nov 68.64 70.09 68.00 68.07 Down .50
Dec 67.66 Down .51
Jan 67.29 Down .46
Feb 66.90 Down .47
Mar 66.54 Down .48
Apr 66.25 Down .45
May 66.06 66.24 65.92 65.92 Down .46
Jun 65.56 Down .46
Jul 65.27 Down .41
Aug 64.98 Down .39
Sep 64.71 Down .37
Oct 64.47 Down .36
Nov 65.40 65.90 64.01 64.21 Down .38
Dec 63.88 Down .40
Jan 63.60 Down .36
Feb 63.28 Down .36
Mar 62.99 Down .36
Apr 62.76 Down .36
May 62.58 Down .37
Jun 62.37 Down .36
Jul 62.10 Down .36
Aug 61.90 Down .36
Sep 61.73 Down .36
Oct 61.54 Down .36
Nov 62.05 62.05 61.34 61.34 Down .37
Dec 61.09 Down .37
Jan 60.78 Down .37
Feb 60.60 Down .37
Mar 60.45 Down .37
Apr 60.24 Down .37
May 60.06 Down .37
Jun 59.83 Down .37
Jul 59.65 Down .37
Aug 59.47 Down .37
Sep 59.31 Down .37
Oct 59.24 Down .37
Nov 59.26 59.26 59.08 59.13 Down .37
Dec 58.94 Down .37
Jan 58.64 Down .37
Feb 58.42 Down .37
Mar 58.30 Down .37
Apr 58.12 Down .37
May 58.03 Down .37
Jun 57.96 Down .37
Jul 57.80 Down .37
Aug 57.67 Down .37
Sep 57.51 Down .37
Oct 57.35 Down .37
Nov 57.22 Down .37
Dec 57.04 Down .37
Jan 56.87 Down .40
Feb 56.70 Down .46
Mar 56.54 Down .52
Apr 56.36 Down .54
May 56.19 Down .37
Jun 56.05 Down .41
Jul 55.91 Down .41
Aug 55.76 Down .31
Sep 55.62 Down .42
Oct 55.48 Down .42
Nov 55.33 Down .37
Dec 55.18 Down .45
Jan 55.02 Down .48
Feb 54.88 Down .44
Mar 54.72 Down .40
Apr 54.58 Down .37
May 54.43 Down .37
Jun 54.30 Down .62
Jul 54.18 Down .67
Aug 54.06 Down .69
Sep 53.94 Down .71
Oct 53.81 Down .66
Nov 53.68 Down .37
Dec 53.59 Down .71
Jan 53.49 Down .76
Feb 53.40 Down .80
Mar 53.31 Down .84
Apr 53.23 Down .77
May 53.13 Down .37
Jun 53.05 Down .70
Jul 52.98 Down .67
Aug 52.90 Down .70
Sep 52.83 Down .67
Oct 52.76 Down .69
Nov 52.68 Down .37
Dec 52.65 Down .67
Jan 52.62 Down .83
Feb 52.60 Down .88
Mar 52.58 Down .91
Apr 52.55 Down .90
May 52.50 Down .75
Jun 52.44 Down .71
Jul 52.38 Down .64
Aug 52.31 Down .65
Sep 52.25 Down .66
Oct 52.19 Down .75
Nov 52.13 Down .52
Dec 52.06 Down .71
Jan 52.00 Down .94