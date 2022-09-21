Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Russian call-up had already begun

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on German newspaper Bild's online TV channel on Wednesday, soon after a speech from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announcing that Russia would call up several hundred thousand reservists in a "partial" mobilization.

Zelenskyy said that the comments from Putin had come as no surprise, saying that Putin was only publicly acknowledging a process that had in fact begun some time ago.

"No news for me," Zelenskyy said when asked for his thoughts on the speech. He said that Putin had already begun this process, only not "officially with his orders" until now. Zelenskyy said that both Ukrainian intelligence agencies and those of its partners had already highlighted these call-ups "for months now."

Zelenskyy said that the recruitment was necessary because of heavy Russian losses in Ukraine.

"We already know, that they mobilized cadets, boys who could not fight. These cadets fell," he said, concluding that Putin "wants to drown Ukraine in blood, but also the blood of his own soldiers."

Zelenskyy also told Bild that he did not believe Putin's veiled threats appearing to raise the possibility of using nuclear weapons, though he said it could not be categorically ruled out either.

He also said that the international community still could not give in to such threats: "Tomorrow Putin can say: 'We also want, as well as Ukraine, a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons.' We cannot strike compromises like these."

In addition, Zelenskyy repeated his appeal to the German government to send more heavy weaponry to the front lines, and said that Ukraine would continue its counteroffensive even as Russian-occupied or partially Russian-occupied territories announced plans for so-called "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation.

"We will stick to our plan step by step. I am certain that we will liberate our territory," Zelenskyy said, adding that "90% of countries" would not recognize "fake referendums."

The Ukrainian president will also address the UN General Assembly via video link later on Wednesday.

Here's a roundup of other news in or concerning the war in Ukraine on September 21.

Russia releases 10 foreigners in Saudi-brokered deal

Russia has released 10 foreigners in a prisoner exchange brokered by Riyadh, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced.

At UN, Biden slams 'brutal, needless war'

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that Russia had "shamelessly violated" the UN Charter with its invasion.

"We will stand in solidarity against Russia's aggression. Period,'' Biden said.

Raids in Germany reportedly target oligarch Usmanov

Some 250 law enforcement officials in Germany mobilized in raids centered in, but not confined to, the state of Bavaria on Wednesday.

Public prosecutors and the German federal investigative police force (the BKA) did not name the suspects in their written statements. They said the main suspect was accused both of breaching Ukraine-related sanctions this year and of other financial crimes, primarily money laundering and tax evasion, dating back several years.

But Bavarian and national media concurred that the principal target was Uzbek-Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov.

What data authorities did publish on Wednesday, such as his gender, age, and the date he was placed on the EU's Ukraine-related sanctions list this year, would all match with Usmanov.

UK: 'Referendums' driven by 'fears of imminent Ukrainian attack'

The UK's Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update on Wednesday that plans for so-called referendums on joining the Russian Federation in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine were likely hatched amid concerns of Ukraine regaining ground in its counteroffensive.

"This urgency is likely driven by fears of imminent Ukrainian attack and an expectation of greater security after formally becoming part of Russia," the Ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

It also highlighted that "Russian forces in Ukraine continue to experience personnel shortages" and pointed to new tougher rules for deserters agreed in the Duma parliament on Tuesday. The update was issued shortly before Putin's speech announcing a partial reservist mobilization.

The UK also discussed the increasing domestic pressure it says Putin is facing at home. It speculated that Putin was now talking more openly about the conflict in the hope of finding more willing recruits and supporters.

"Putin is accepting greater political risk by undermining the [previous Russian] fiction that Russia is neither in a war nor a national crisis in the hope of generating more combat power," the Ministry said.

