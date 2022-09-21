Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/21 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 89 58 .605 _
Toronto 84 64 .568
Tampa Bay 82 66 .554
Baltimore 76 71 .517 13
Boston 72 75 .490 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 67 .547 _
Chicago 76 72 .514 5
Minnesota 73 75 .493 8
Kansas City 59 89 .399 22
Detroit 57 91 .385 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 98 51 .658 _
Seattle 81 66 .551 16
Los Angeles 65 83 .439 32½
Texas 63 84 .429 34
Oakland 54 94 .365 43½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.