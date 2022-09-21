NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|17
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|54
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|34
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|28
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|29
|36
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|20
|44
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|62
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|55
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|43
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|45
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|26
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|46
|Las Vegas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|53
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|36
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|42
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|36
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|55
|58
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|39
|13
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|46
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|53
|58
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|45
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|37
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|71
|65
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|33
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|31
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|67
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|58
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|26
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|43
___
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.