Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/21 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 58 .605 _ _ 6-4 W-2 51-22 38-36
Toronto 84 64 .568 +2½ 6-4 W-1 43-32 41-32
Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 4-6 L-2 49-27 33-39
Baltimore 76 71 .517 13 5 4-6 L-2 41-32 35-39
Boston 72 75 .490 17 9 5-5 W-2 37-37 35-38
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 81 67 .547 _ _ 8-2 W-2 40-32 41-35
Chicago 76 72 .514 5 6-4 L-1 35-38 41-34
Minnesota 73 75 .493 8 4-6 L-2 43-32 30-43
Kansas City 59 89 .399 22 22½ 3-7 W-1 35-41 24-48
Detroit 57 91 .385 24 24½ 4-6 W-2 31-45 26-46
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 98 51 .658 _ _ 9-1 W-3 50-23 48-28
Seattle 81 66 .551 16 _ 4-6 L-1 39-32 42-34
Los Angeles 65 83 .439 32½ 16½ 5-5 W-1 34-41 31-42
Texas 63 84 .429 34 18 4-6 L-3 30-42 33-42
Oakland 54 94 .365 43½ 27½ 4-6 W-1 24-48 30-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 95 55 .633 _ _ 7-3 W-6 50-26 45-29
z-Atlanta 93 55 .628 1 +12½ 6-4 W-5 52-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 67 .544 13½ _ 5-5 L-5 44-32 36-35
Miami 61 88 .409 33½ 20 4-6 L-1 30-44 31-44
Washington 51 97 .345 43 29½ 2-8 L-3 24-50 27-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 87 62 .584 _ _ 6-4 L-2 51-27 36-35
Milwaukee 78 70 .527 5-5 L-3 41-30 37-40
Chicago 63 85 .426 23½ 17½ 5-5 W-1 31-44 32-41
Cincinnati 58 90 .392 28½ 22½ 2-8 L-1 29-44 29-46
Pittsburgh 55 93 .372 31½ 25½ 4-6 L-5 28-43 27-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 103 45 .696 _ _ 8-2 L-1 51-19 52-26
San Diego 82 66 .554 21 +1½ 6-4 W-4 39-31 43-35
San Francisco 71 77 .480 32 6-4 W-2 39-36 32-41
Arizona 69 80 .463 34½ 12 3-7 W-1 39-39 30-41
Colorado 64 84 .432 39 16½ 5-5 L-2 40-36 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.