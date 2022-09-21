NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|10
|6
|4
|34
|30
|19
|Houston
|9
|5
|6
|33
|33
|24
|Kansas City
|9
|5
|6
|33
|26
|28
|Portland
|8
|3
|8
|32
|40
|21
|OL Reign
|8
|4
|7
|31
|26
|19
|Chicago
|8
|6
|6
|30
|32
|25
|Angel City
|7
|7
|5
|26
|20
|21
|North Carolina
|7
|8
|4
|25
|40
|33
|Orlando
|5
|8
|6
|21
|20
|37
|Washington
|3
|6
|10
|19
|24
|26
|Louisville
|3
|8
|8
|17
|19
|31
|Gotham FC
|4
|15
|0
|12
|13
|39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
North Carolina 1, Angel City 0
Chicago 4, Kansas City 0
Louisville 2, Orlando 0
Washington 2, Gotham FC 0
OL Reign 2, North Carolina 1
Houston 1, Chicago 0
San Diego 1, Angel City 0
Portland 1, Kansas City 1, tie
OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Angel City, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.