NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA San Diego 10 6 4 34 30 19 Houston 9 5 6 33 33 24 Kansas City 9 5 6 33 26 28 Portland 8 3 8 32 40 21 OL Reign 8 4 7 31 26 19 Chicago 8 6 6 30 32 25 Angel City 7 7 5 26 20 21 North Carolina 7 8 4 25 40 33 Orlando 5 8 6 21 20 37 Washington 3 6 10 19 24 26 Louisville 3 8 8 17 19 31 Gotham FC 4 15 0 12 13 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 14

North Carolina 1, Angel City 0

Chicago 4, Kansas City 0

Friday, September 16

Louisville 2, Orlando 0

Saturday, September 17

Washington 2, Gotham FC 0

OL Reign 2, North Carolina 1

Houston 1, Chicago 0

San Diego 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, September 18

Portland 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Wednesday, September 21

OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 25

Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 30

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.