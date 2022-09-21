Taiwan participates in 2022 Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several government agencies are participating in the Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia (ITCMA), which takes place in Bangkok, Thailand from Sept. 20-22. The ITCMA is the region's premier meetings and incentive travel show.

Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, the Bureau of Foreign Trade, and Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism have sent delegations to participate in the event to promote the country and its capital city, Taipei, as MICE (meetings, incentive travel, convention & exhibitions) destinations in the post-COVID-19 era, CNA reported.

However, besides the delegations from the three government agencies, no airlines, expo service firms, hotels, or travel agencies have participated in the show, per CNA.