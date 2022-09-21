US Forces Korea commander mentions contingency plan to defend Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The commander of United States Forces in South Korea (USFK), General Paul LaCamera, is considering plans to support the defense of Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 21).

Addressing a symposium hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies (ICAS), he mentioned the possibility of a “contingency plan” to cope with threats to Taiwan, according to South Korea’s Dong-a Ilbo.

The newspaper noted this was the first time that an incumbent U.S. commander in the country had discussed matters related to a Chinese attack on Taiwan. LaCamera emphasized the importance of learning lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about a military role for South Korea in defending Taiwan, the general mentioned that Seoul had sent troops to fight alongside U.S. forces in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He added that the U.S.-South Korean alliance meant more than just resisting aggression by North Korea, but also included “vigilance against China and Russia,” the Dong-a Ilbo reported.