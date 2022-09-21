Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Forces Korea commander mentions contingency plan to defend Taiwan

General LaCamera also touches on military role of South Korea

  270
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/21 20:52
U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera. 

U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The commander of United States Forces in South Korea (USFK), General Paul LaCamera, is considering plans to support the defense of Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 21).

Addressing a symposium hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies (ICAS), he mentioned the possibility of a “contingency plan” to cope with threats to Taiwan, according to South Korea’s Dong-a Ilbo.

The newspaper noted this was the first time that an incumbent U.S. commander in the country had discussed matters related to a Chinese attack on Taiwan. LaCamera emphasized the importance of learning lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about a military role for South Korea in defending Taiwan, the general mentioned that Seoul had sent troops to fight alongside U.S. forces in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He added that the U.S.-South Korean alliance meant more than just resisting aggression by North Korea, but also included “vigilance against China and Russia,” the Dong-a Ilbo reported.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan-South Korea
U.S. Forces Korea
Paul LaCamera
Chinese invasion of Taiwan
Chinese attack
Taiwan defense
ICAS
Dong-a Ilbo

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden's remarks on defending Taiwan 'speak for themselves': White House official
Biden's remarks on defending Taiwan 'speak for themselves': White House official
2022/09/21 12:10
Taiwan poll: 51.2% see China win after invasion, 29.6% expect Taiwan to win
Taiwan poll: 51.2% see China win after invasion, 29.6% expect Taiwan to win
2022/09/20 16:53
63% of experts think Chinese invasion of Taiwan possible in 10 years: ChinaPower
63% of experts think Chinese invasion of Taiwan possible in 10 years: ChinaPower
2022/09/20 13:42
Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants PLA ready to invade Taiwan in 2027
Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants PLA ready to invade Taiwan in 2027
2022/09/17 17:26
Taiwan Policy Act calls for US$4.5 billion in military aid
Taiwan Policy Act calls for US$4.5 billion in military aid
2022/09/15 12:31