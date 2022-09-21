Alexa
Taiwan promotes LGBTQ intellectual property in South Korea

Publishers hope Taiwan's more open climate will influence South Korea

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/21 19:53
TAICCA invites representatives of South Korea's publishing and media sectors to an event in Seoul.

TAICCA invites representatives of South Korea's publishing and media sectors to an event in Seoul. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been promoting its cultural products and intellectual property in South Korea, with its LGBTQ efforts receiving special attention, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 21).

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) organized an event in Seoul on Tuesday (Sept. 20), where it introduced comics, novels, and short story collections to dozens of South Korean publishers, movie, and television executives, CNA reported. Because of the similarities between the two cultures, South Korean audiences are likely to show a high level of interest in productions from Taiwan, including those with food and LGBTQ themes.

Publisher Oomzicc said Taiwan society was far more open and progressive, so by promoting Taiwan’s culture and literature, it would be possible to transfer some of that freedom to South Korea.

Local bookstore chain Arc N Book featured a special section with books from Taiwan, including “Boys’ Love” stories focusing on gay relationships. While originating in Japan, the genre has also traveled well to Thailand and Taiwan before attracting interest from South Korean readers.
Taiwan-South Korea ties
South Korea
literature
intellectual property
Taiwan Creative Content Agency
TAICCA
LGBTQ
Boys' Love
BL
publishing
Oomzicc
Arc N Book

