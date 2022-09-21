More than half of Taiwanese begin to watch porn videos at 14: survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Half of Taiwanese surveyed say they began to watch porn videos at the age of 14, and the majority of respondents with regular sexual partners said they had sex two to three times per month in the past 12 months, according to results of the International Sex Survey (ISS) recently announced.

The survey was initiated by Beáta Bőthe, Ph.D., University of Montreal, Canada with collaborating researchers in 46 countries around the world, including Taiwan, where 2,685 people participated in the survey from October to December 2021. In total, 82,000 people were surveyed.

Lin Chung-ying, a professor at College of Medicine, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), and one of the Taiwanese researchers who helped conduct the survey, said that over half of the Taiwanese surveyed began to watch porn videos at the age of 14, and that Taiwanese are not very sexually active, according to a press release recently issued by NCKU.

According to the survey, among the Taiwanese respondents who have regular sex partners, most had sex only two to three times per month in the past 12 months, with some even having only had sex two to six times in the past 12 months. Taiwan's average frequency of masturbation is about 10% less often than that in other countries, Lin said, adding that the survey indicated that the sexual attitude of Taiwanese is more suppressed compared to that of Western countries.

More than half of Taiwanese survey respondents said they watch porn videos two to three times a month, but some said they do it four to five times a week, according to the survey results. However, Lin said he is concerned about the average age at which Taiwanese begin watching porn, which is 14. He said at that tender age, most people can develop unhealthy views toward sex as they are more easily affected by pornography.