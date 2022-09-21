YAKIIMOYA, Japan’s top-selling sweet potato desserts ready to serve in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 21 September 2022 - YAKIIMOYA, a premium organic sweet potato brand loved by Japanese, is ready to serve "guilt free" happiness for Thais with fresh imported sweet potatoes from Miyazaki Prefecture. YAKIIMOYA has opened a branch in Bangkok at Ellsie Boutique Mall Sukhumvit 33 and a promotion booth at Terminal 21 Asoke.





Roasted sweet potatoes are a popular dessert in Japan offering a healthy and organic choice of snacks.



The country's sweet potato export has increased 15 times in the past 10 years, spurred by the global "guilt-free" food trend.



Sazaka is the brand name of "Yaki-Imoya" in Japan and is recognised as "the sweetest sweet potato in the world". The produce is handled with care from farm to table. The planting is supported by research to make sure that the sweet potatoes grow in the right soil and environment. The result is the sweetness derived from the natural honey that is a part of its soft and smooth texture. The sweet potatoes can be eaten in different ways: frozen as a sorbet, warmed up to enjoy the chewiness or enjoy them hot out of the air fryer packed with a full sweet sensation.





Japanese media have fallen head over heels with Yaki Imoya sweet potatoes. NIPPON ZIP!, FNN Prime News and Gekkan EXILE have praised the product that has been awarded the Grand Pix Winner from NIPPON no Takaramoto in 2020. -2022, the Judges Award from Sweet Potato EXPO 2020 and the Judges Award from Miyazaki Food Award 2020.



Now the sweetest sweet potatoes have arrived in Thailand with franchising opportunities.



The first Thailand branch is located in central Bangkok at Ellsie Boutique Mall, Sukhumvit 33/1. Customers can enjoy sweet potatoes starting at 100 baht or can order the snacks on delivery apps such as Grab Food, LINEMAN and Foodpanda.



YAKIIMOYA has been well-received by health-conscious Thais and has recently opened a promotion booth at Terminal 21, 5th floor, next to BTS Asoke that runs until the end of September.



About YAKIIMOYA

The brand of the sweetest sweet potatoes in the world. Imported from Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, the sweet potatoes can be found at more than 400 restaurants in Japan. Loved by both media and consumers, YAKIIMOYA is committed to providing organic sweets as a healthy gift and creating a "GUILT-FREE Precious Moment" for Thai customers.



Contact us

Address: YAKIIMOYA, Ellsie Boutique Mall 595, 22 Sukumvit Road, Khlongtun Neua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110

Tel: 02-168-7365 (Thai)

096-8916-108 (English/Japanese)

LINE Official: @yakiimoya

Facebook: Yakiimoya - Premium Aging Sweet Potato

Instagram: yakiimoya_thailand



