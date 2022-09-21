Yonyou Launches the Next-Gen Cloud ERP - Yonyou BIP for Global Market

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 21 September 2022 - Enterprise software provider Yonyou Network Technology(600588.SS)(hereinafter referred to as 'Yonyou') today unveils the latest business innovation platform - Yonyou BIP in Bangkok, Thailand, which marked as the launch of company's next-gen cloud ERP product for overseas users.



Bowen Guo, General Manager of Yonyou Overseas Business Unit shook hands with Zeng Xingyun, President , Huawei Cloud APAC on Yonyou BIP Product Launch.

'Traditionally, companies can only adopt legacy ERP system for digitalization. The system is slow, expensive, complicated and difficult to replace, and I know that lots of large companies have kept using the same old management system for more than 20 years, holding back their business growth,' says Bowen Guo, General Manager of Overseas Business Unit of Yonyou. 'Yonyou believes that the future of enterprise management is more than ERP, empowering enterprises digital transformation and digital intelligence.'



Yonyou brought forward the concept of BIP (Business Innovation Platform) as the next-gen ERP in 2017. Yonyou BIP removes the common barriers in digital transformation journey, connect enterprises through industrial internet and empower business innovation. Leveraging cloud-native technology, Yonyou develops two product lines under Yonyou BIP, in which YonBIP offers all-rounded easy-to-use solutions for large enterprises and YonSuite provides a cloud service platform for small and mid-sized enterprises, meeting different business needs and finishing upgrade in cloud like in App Store.



Yonyou attended Huawei Connect 2022 in Bangkok as Huawei Cloud's Partner, where Yonyou BIP was launched after the speech.



The newly launched Yonyou BIP highlights the upgraded architecture '1+3+X', shifting from 'All-in-One Suite' to 'Integrated Service Cluster'. Based on the iuap PaaS platform, the first cloud-native PaaS platform in China, Yonyou BIP showcases three cloud service clusters including HR, Business and Finance, covering ten major line-of-businesses: sales and marketing, purchase, manufacturing, supply chain, financial service, finance, HR, collaboration, project management, and R&D. In recent years, Yonyou is quickly building its ecosystem with increasing business partnerships in ISV, banks, technology, professional services, etc.



Yonyou also establishes a new data center in Singapore this year to support the business development of Yonyou BIP. With 11 certifications from worldwide security authorities such as ISO 27001, EAL3+ and CSA STAR, Yonyou greatly improves data security and enhances data storage capability by data deployment overseas.



About Yonyou

'Founded in 1988, Yonyou has been leading the enterprise services market for 34 years. Yonyou is currently the No. 1 B2B SaaS enterprise service provider in China,' says Bowen Guo. 'This year, Yonyou continues to expand the global market and empower more enterprises to achieve business innovation.'



