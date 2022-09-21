Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

American Chamber of Commerce Taiwan booklet highlights importance of Taiwan-US ties

Publication part of AmCham Taiwan's efforts to spotlight US' partnership in Indo-Pacific

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/21 17:42
AmCham Taiwan logo. (AmCham Taiwan image)

AmCham Taiwan logo. (AmCham Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) on Wednesday (Sept. 21) released a booklet titled “Taiwan Matters for America/America Matters for Taiwan” focusing on the multi-faceted ties between the U.S. and Taiwan and how important each country is to one another.

A launch event was held on Capitol Hill in the Rayburn Building of the House of Representatives, which saw Taiwan Congressional Caucus leaders from both chambers, Taiwan’s deputy representative in Washington, and approximately 100 friends and supporters of the U.S. and Taiwan, according to an AmCham Taiwan press release.

The booklet was published by the East-West Center, which is an education and research organization based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Taiwan Matters booklet is the latest project by AmCham in its efforts to “highlight the economic, security, people-to-people, and various other relations between the U.S. and its partners in the Indo-Pacific.” Aside from economics and political matters, it covers educational exchanges and other programs that boost mutual understanding, AmCham Taiwan said.

“AmCham Taiwan was honored to play a small part in bringing this compact but information-rich volume into print,” AmCham Taiwan Senior Adviser Don Shapiro said.

“Given the breadth and depth of Taiwan’s contributions to public health, democratic practice, youth education and technological advancement in the past few years, alone, Taiwan Matters for America is a timely assessment of an important U.S. partner and global player.”
Taiwan
U.S.
Taiwan Matters for America
booklet
AmCham

RELATED ARTICLES

European Formosa Club urges Taiwan's inclusion in International Civil Aviation Organization
European Formosa Club urges Taiwan's inclusion in International Civil Aviation Organization
2022/09/21 10:29
Crowd dazzled at National Day fireworks preview in Taiwan
Crowd dazzled at National Day fireworks preview in Taiwan
2022/09/21 10:01
US, Canadian warships patrol Taiwan Strait
US, Canadian warships patrol Taiwan Strait
2022/09/21 09:57
Foreign cyclists expected to participate in this year’s Taiwan KOM Challenge
Foreign cyclists expected to participate in this year’s Taiwan KOM Challenge
2022/09/20 21:10
Former Taiwan vice president says cross-strait conflict avoidable
Former Taiwan vice president says cross-strait conflict avoidable
2022/09/20 17:53